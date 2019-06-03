Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM model gets price cut, now available for Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 6 Pro, which was last year’s flagship from Xiaom in the Redmi Note series has gotten a price cut for its 6GB RAM variant. The phone is now available for Rs 2,000 less than its original price, bringing down its new selling price to Rs 13,999 on Mi.com and Flipkart from Rs 15,999. The highlights of the phone include a notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio, dual selfie camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Advertising

Earlier, Xiaomi reduced the price of the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The 4GB RAM model received a similar price cut of Rs 2,000 bringing the new price to Rs 11,999 from the earlier Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro last year as the follow up of the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone in India. Now that Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro, it has reduced the price of its predecessor.

Xiaomi is also providing a number of offers with Redmi Note 6 Pro on the Mi.com. Users can avail exchange offer and no-cost EMI options on the device along with Rs. 2,400 worth of Jio recharge vouchers and up to 6TB Jio 4G Data benefits. On Flipkart, Redmi Note 6 Pro is coming with 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Advertising

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2280×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

Also read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Another winner from the company?

Redmi Note 6 Pro features a dual camera setup carrying a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture clubbed with a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone sports another dual camera setup of a 20MP sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. The battery on the device is 4,000mAh with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.