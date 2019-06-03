Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting MIUI 10.3 update with Android Pie: User reports

Users in India are reporting that the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro, which were launched last year, have started getting the MIUI 10.3.1 update based on Android Pie. Xiaomi is yet to confirm whether this update is rolling out to all, but based on the MIUI forum reports and user screenshots, this is likely a phased roll out for the MIUI 10.3.1 update .

According to screenshots posted by users, the MIUI 10.3 global stable update includes a system-wide Dark Mode for both phones. The update is around 1.6GB in size for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro, according to the screenshots that some users have shared. It also brings the May 2019 Android security patch.

The major feature that is highlighted is the Dark mode, along with the Android Pie addition. In Dark mode, the entire system background turns to black from white, which is supposed to be better for battery consumption and also reduces strain on the eyes.

While the update has not yet been rolled out to all users, it is expected that MIUI 10 with Android Pie will start rolling out to all by the end of June. Given the phones were launched last year, they are both expected to be upgraded to Android Pie with MIUI 10.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was a best-seller from the company when it launched, and came with the dual-camera at the back with a 12MP+5MP combination. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 5.99-inch display with a notch and a 20MP front camera along with Snapdragon 636 processor and a 4000 mAh battery. The phone launched with MIUI 9 based on Oreo.

While Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the market, it is continuing to sell the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is listed on the Mi.com website for both the variants. Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,999 while the 6GB+64GB storage option will cost Rs 13,999.

The Redmi 6 Pro was launched as a high-end version in the more affordable Redmi series and is also listed on Mi.com for a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB option, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB option will cost Rs 10,999. The Redmi 6 Pro has a dual camera as well (12MP+5MP), runs Snapdragon 625 processor and has a 4000 mAh battery.