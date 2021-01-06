Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro start receiving MIUI 12 update

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone users have started receiving the MIUI 12 update. The update has arrived almost in time for the two devices as promised by the company earlier. The new update includes optimisation of full-screen gestures and animations such as new swipe down navigation option to open control centre from both top corners of the screen. In addition, the update also fixes the incorrect notification shade that was earlier visible in dark mode.

As per the screenshots shared by the users on Twitter, the build number is MIUI 12 V12.0.2.0.PEIMIXM. The size of the update is not yet clear as some say it’s 697MB while others claim it’s 2GB. It is advised for users to free up space to download the update.

The users who have not got the update yet can wait for a couple of days to get it. They need to ensure that the automatic system update is turned on enabling a notification that asks user whether he/she wants to update the phone or not. Other users can go into the settings followed by ‘About phone’ and then ‘System update’.

The phones were launched in India in 2018. The Note 5 Pro started at a price of Rs 13,990 whereas the vanilla version started at Rs 9,999.

Earlier, Xiaomi confirmed that the company will not be rolling out the MIUI 12 update to the Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6. These phones were removed from the list due to “compatibility and performance issues.”

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.