Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 discontinued in India?

It was earlier reported that Xiaomi is pulling the plug on its Redmi Note 5 smartphone in India. However, when contacted the company told indianexpress.com that it has not discontinued the device. The device is currently out of stock on the company’s website but is currently available for purchase on Flipkart.

Advertising

However, Redmi Note 5 is no longer listed on the official Mi.com website. A report on 91Mobiles further claimed that no unit has been sold via the company’s retail channels in Delhi, Jaipur and Ghaziabad in the past few weeks.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was launched in two configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. Both the versions are currently available on Flipkart. The 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage version is selling for Rs 10,910 and the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is selling for Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch full HD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. It runs on Google’s Android Nougat ROM with the company’s own MIUI 9 skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support.

As for the cameras, Redmi Note 5 features a 12MP camera sensor on the back with an aperture of f/2.2 along with an LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5MP sensor paired with an LED flash for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB.