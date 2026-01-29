Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999

The Redmi Note 15 series phones feature 200MP cameras, a 1.5K AMOLED screen, HyperOS 2, big batteries and up to 100W fast charging.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 01:07 PM IST
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating. (Express Photo)
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India. The latest from the Chinese phone maker comprises of two smartphones – Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. The company says the newest entrants in the popular Note series let buyers choose between a glass back or a faux leather finish.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and comes with a huge 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

The back of the phone has a squircle-shaped camera island that consists of a 200MP primary camera alongwith an 8MP ultrawide lens. It also features a 20MP selfie shooter that can record videos in 1080p at 60 fps. The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with HyperOS based on Android 15 out of the box, with the company promising 4 major OS updates and 6 years of security patches. All of this is backed by a 6,580mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+

Unlike its non-plus counterpart, the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus packs in the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, but has the same 120Hz 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution.

The rear design and camera setup are also the same as the Redmi Note 15 Pro, which means you get a 200MP main camera in addition to an 8MP ultrawide shooter. Xiaomi has upgraded the selfie shooter, with the phone now sporting a 32MP front camera.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 out of the box and has a 6,500mAh Silicon Carbon battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Both Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus offer IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69 dust and water resistance, with Xiaomi saying that they can withstand immersion in water up to 2 meters for 24 hours.

Redmi Note 15 series price, offers and availability

The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and starts from Rs 29,999, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be purchased for Rs 37,999.

As part of its introductory offer, Xiaomi is also offering up to Rs 3,000 off for HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI credit card holders. If you pre-book these devices, the company will also offer a complimentary 1-year screen replacement. Customers who pre-order the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will also get the Redmi Watch Move for free.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is available in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus comes in Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black. Both phones will go on sale starting February 4 and can be purchased from mi.com, Amazon and authorised resellers.

 

