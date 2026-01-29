Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999

The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating. (Express Photo)

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India. The latest from the Chinese phone maker comprises of two smartphones – Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. The company says the newest entrants in the popular Note series let buyers choose between a glass back or a faux leather finish.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and comes with a huge 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

The back of the phone has a squircle-shaped camera island that consists of a 200MP primary camera alongwith an 8MP ultrawide lens. It also features a 20MP selfie shooter that can record videos in 1080p at 60 fps. The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with HyperOS based on Android 15 out of the box, with the company promising 4 major OS updates and 6 years of security patches. All of this is backed by a 6,580mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.