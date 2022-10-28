Redmi Note 12 series finally brings 5G across the popular mid-range series

Redmi recently announced the Redmi Note 12 series in China, succeeding the Redmi Note 11 series of mid-range smartphones. The new series comprises three smartphones – The Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. While the phones do come with new specifications over the 11-series, the biggest change seems to be 5G support, which is now offered across the Redmi Note 12 series. Previously this was limited to select devices in the series. While the Redmi Note 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, the Note 12 Pro, and Pro+ are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, both of which come with a 5G modem. Here’s all you need to know about the new phones.

No timeline on India launch yet

The Redmi Note 12 series is yet to launch in India, and while the brand has changed up the specifications when bringing its smartphones to India in the past, it remains to be seen if that will be the case this time around. Support for 5G however, is expected to be one of the key differentiators of the series when it does launch in India, and the chipsets used, especially the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, do not have much competition in the budget 5G segment, so a major change in specifications may be unlikely. We should know for sure when Xiaomi officially announces the phones in India, which could probably be later this year or early 2023.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The base Redmi Note 12 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display panel with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. It also comes with a 5000mah battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is a 48MP main camera clubbed with a 2MP secondary sensor, and the phone also includes an 8MP front camera. On the software front, users get MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The phone starts at CNY 1,199 (about Rs 13,600).

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ also get a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, but here users get Dolby Vision certification in addition to the 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variants are also powered by a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. A 5,000mAh battery powers both phones but while the Redmi Note 12 Pro gets 67W charging, the Pro+ comes with 120W charging support.

The camera setup is also a little different. On the Note 12 Pro, users get a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the Note 12 Pro+, we have a 200MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor. Both devices get a 16MP front cameras. Other features across both Pro models include Android 12-based MIUI 13 and support for WiFi 6 and NFC.