Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date: India launch time, price, expected specs

Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in China with some industry-first features like up to 210W fast charging, 200MP primary camera, and an FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The company has now officially confirmed that Redmi Note 12 series will launch in India on January 5, 2023. Three phones will be revealed at the event: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition, which is the world’s first smartphone to support 210W of fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will be the successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India and the device will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device will have a triple camera setup with a 200MP optically stabilised primary wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will have dual SIM card slots with support for a 5G network, tri-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2.

Greatest ever 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 on a smartphone camera = #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G! 🎉 This 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐌𝐏 camera on the #SuperNote is the only camera you’ll ever need. 😉 P.S. Your 𝟏𝟐:𝟏𝟐 wish is about to come true on 05.01.2023!🤩 Stay tuned: https://t.co/bSN7VljgxA pic.twitter.com/u6wN6jN8M9 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 12, 2022

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The smartphone will ship with Android 12-based MIUI 13 skin and the phone will soon be upgraded to Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is almost similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Instead of a 200MP primary camera, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 50MP camera with an OIS Sony IMX766 sensor. Both models have a 16MP sensor and these devices also support up to 4K video recording on the primary camera.

Redmi Note 12 specifications

The Redmi Note 12 also has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This variant is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Considering the features and specifications, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is likely to cost upwards of Rs 25,000 in India. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is likely to be priced at around Rs 20,000, while the Redmi Note 12 might come at around Rs 15,000 in India.