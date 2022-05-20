Redmi Note 11T series launching on May 24: All you need to know

Xiaomi is launching a new Redmi Note-series devices in China next week under the Note 11T name. Launching on May 24, the new series is expected to feature three variants, including the vanilla Redmi Note 11T, a Redmi Note 11T Pro and a Note 11T Pro+. This vanilla Redmi Note 11T is expected to be a different phone compared to the Redmi Note 11T 5G India variant which launched last year and featured a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

Not much is known about the new Redmi Note 11T series phones yet. The devices are expected to feature triple camera layouts based on the some promotional material we have seen on Weibo.

Xiaomi has also reportedly revealed that the phones will feature a flat flagship-grade LCD display. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the top-end variant of the series is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is the same chip powering phones like the Realme GT Neo 3 and OnePlus 10R in India.

The brand has, however, not revealed what chipsets will power the two other phones in the series. That said, we could see some more official details pop up in the next few days ahead of the launch that may reveal the same.

Whether these Redmi Note 11T series phones will come to India a few months later, like most Redmi phones do, is still not clear. For starters, Xiaomi may have to rename the vanilla variant, put it under a different series, or simply skip it, given that we already have a Redmi Note 11T here. Xiaomi’s lineup of devices including numerous rebrands is confusing enough as it is and there’s a chance the 11T as it launches in China might make its way under a different name to the Indian market.