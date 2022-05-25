Redmi Note 11T Pro-series, Redmi Note 11 SE launched: All you need to know

Redmi has announced the Redmi Note 11T series in China. The new series comprises two devices, including the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+, both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which also powers devices like the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3.

Redmi also launched the Redmi Note 11 SE, adding yet another variant to the Redmi Note 11-series. Here’s all you need to know about the new smartphones.

Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+: Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro+ come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panels that features FHD+ resolution and variable 144Hz refresh rate. This display panel can drop the refresh rate to as low as 30Hz depending on the content so as to save you precious battery life.

Powering the phones is the Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage along with a new 512GB storage variant, which is a first for the Redmi Note-series. This is also high-speed UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the cameras, we have a main 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 camera sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls encased in the centre-aligned punch-hole.

The main difference between the two phones is the battery capacity and charging speeds. While The Redmi Note 11T Pro comes with a 5,080mAh battery and 67W fast charging, the Pro+ comes with a smaller 4,400mAh battery and 120W fast charging. With the Pro+, the company has also added a dedicated chip that protects the phone against surges and Redmi claims a full charge in 19 minutes.

Both phones are available in Atomic Silver, Time Blue and Midnight Black colours while the Pro+ also gets a limited edition Astro Boy variant with customised engravings on the back of the phone.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro starts at CNY 1,799 while the Pro+ starts at CNY 2,099 and the Astro Boy edition comes in at CNY 2,499.

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi also launched the Redmi Note 11 SE which features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC and sports a 48MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera.

The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. Starting at CNY 1,099, the phone will available in Shadow Black and Space Blue colour variants.