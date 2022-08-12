scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ launched in ‘Milk Salt White’ in China

In a post on Weibo, Xiaomi announced a new colour variant for the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ - Milk Salt White.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 6:07:20 pm
Redmi Note 11T ProRedmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ were launched in May this year.

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of the ‘Milk Salt White’ colour for Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ on the Chinese social media Weibo. Until now, both devices were available in Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness and Time Blue colour options. Also, Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ have similar specifications, differing only in battery capacity. Here’s a quick look at the device specifications.

Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ specifications

Both devices are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and have vapour chamber cooling to keep the phones cooler. They feature a 6.6-inch LCD display that comes with a resolution of 2,460 x 1,080, have 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. The screen brightness peaks out at 650 nits. The devices come with dual stereo speakers and are IP53 certified, meaning they are dust and splash-resistant.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are equipped with a rear triple camera setup with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor that is backed 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. They are capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 60fps. The front camera is a 16MP sensor that is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. Users can get up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

These devices run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. The only difference between the two is the battery capacity. While the Redmi Note 11T Pro has a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is backed by a smaller 4,400mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 06:07:20 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Covid mRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy, shows large study

Covid mRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy, shows large study

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD
Explained

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Laal Singh Chaddha review

Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe

WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
School of Life

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement