Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ launched in ‘Milk Salt White’ in China

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of the ‘Milk Salt White’ colour for Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ on the Chinese social media Weibo. Until now, both devices were available in Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness and Time Blue colour options. Also, Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ have similar specifications, differing only in battery capacity. Here’s a quick look at the device specifications.

Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ specifications

Both devices are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and have vapour chamber cooling to keep the phones cooler. They feature a 6.6-inch LCD display that comes with a resolution of 2,460 x 1,080, have 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. The screen brightness peaks out at 650 nits. The devices come with dual stereo speakers and are IP53 certified, meaning they are dust and splash-resistant.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are equipped with a rear triple camera setup with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor that is backed 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. They are capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 60fps. The front camera is a 16MP sensor that is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. Users can get up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

These devices run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. The only difference between the two is the battery capacity. While the Redmi Note 11T Pro has a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is backed by a smaller 4,400mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.