Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India on November 30: What to expect

Redmi is set to launch its next mid-range 5G smartphone in India at the end of the month. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will succeed the Redmi Note 10T and will come with improved specifications and a new design. The phone will also be the fourth overall Redmi Note 11 series phone, following the launch of the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ in China last month. It will, however, be the first Redmi Note 11-series device in India.

Redmi today sent media invitations for the device’s launch event which will be held on November 30. The invite also calls the phone a ‘Next Gen Racer’, suggesting the device could be targeted at power users and gamers. Here’s everything we know so far about the Redmi Note 11T ahead of the launch.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: What we know so far

Leaks have suggested that the Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro that was launched globally earlier this month. While a lot of details are not available on the Note 11T, here’s what we can gauge based on the specifications of the Poco M4 Pro.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is hence expected to launch with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G-enabled SoC onboard and could sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ display panel with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also expected to launch with a 5,000mAh battery with possible support for 33W fast charging.

The phone is also expected to run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and could launch in multiple storage configurations. A 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera in a center-aligned punch-hole cutout are also expected on the phone. The phone is also expected to launch in Stardust White, Matte Black, and Aquamarine Blue colours, but no details on pricing and availability are known as of now.