Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India: Here’s everything you need to know

Redmi today launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. The new 5G smartphone, which Redmi calls its most powerful 5G phone in the country, comes with specifications including a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, a 50MP primary camera and more. Here’s all you need to know about the Redmi Note 11T smartphone.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Pricing

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The top end 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. A special introductory discount of Rs 1,000 and another Rs 1,000 will be discounted if you make a purchase with an ICICI bank card.

The phone is available in Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue and Matte Black colourways. The phone will be available from December 7 across Mi.com, Mi stores and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T comes with a 6.6-inch FHD LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It also supports up to 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset which is paired by either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The Redmi Note 11T 5G also has a RAM Booster feature that will provide power users with up to 3GB RAM. There is even support for up to 1TB external memory and IP53 protection against water and dust.

Here are the prices of the Redmi Note 11T 5G along with some other details. (Image Source: Redmi India) Here are the prices of the Redmi Note 11T 5G along with some other details. (Image Source: Redmi India)

The phone also features a 50MP main camera on the back that is joined by a secondary 8MP ultrawide camera sensor. There is also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls situated in a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. Redmi will also throw in a number of camera UI features and filters to customise your photography experience.

Coming to 5G, the phone features an integrated 5G modem and the Redmi Note 11T 5G supports dual-SIM 5G support. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack that is Hi-Res audio certified. The phone also comes with MIUI 12.5 out of the box with Android 11 underneath.

The phone also features stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1 support and and IR blaster. There is a 5,000mAh split-battery with 33W fast charging support. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that users can also use to set custom shortcuts via double-taps.

Redmi also adds that the design of the phone is designed to be comfortable in hand and that the matte finish on the back keeps fingerprints at bay.