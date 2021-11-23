scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on Nov 30: Everything we know so far

The Redmi Note 11T is set to be Redmi's fastest 5G smartphone in the country. Read more below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 23, 2021 11:31:26 am
Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11T leaks, Redmi Note 11T launch,Here's all we know about the Redmi Note 11T 5G so far. (Image Source: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain)

The Redmi Note 11T is set to be the first Redmi Note 11-series phone to debut in India later this month on November 30. However, leaks and official news have allowed us to know a lot about the phone ahead of its launch. Here’s what you need to know about Redmi’s next 5G phone in India.

Jio partnership, seven 5G bands

The Redmi Note 11T is reportedly launching with seven 5G bands including SA (Standalone) bands n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA (Non-Standalone) bands n1/n3/n40/n78. Redmi is also working with Indian telecom player Reliance Jio to optimise the 5G performance on the phone ahead of the mass 5G rollout in India. The comany confirmed it is conducting 5G trials for the upcoming phone in partnernship with Jio.

MediaTek chipset

The Redmi Note 11T is expected to be powered by the 5G-enabled Dimensity 810 processor. This also makes it the first Redmi phone to feature a 6nm chip. The same chip was also used on the Redmi Note 11 and its global counterpart, the Poco M4 Pro 5G, further adding to the rumour that the Note 11T could be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T.

Manu Kumar Jain also took to Twitter to announce that the phone will be the fastest 5G phone from Redmi in India. Xiaomi and Amazon have also begun hinting at the phone’s launch via a dedicated microsite. This points to the phone being available online on Amazon and the Xiaomi website.

Other expected specifications

The Redmi Note 11T is also expected to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ display panel with support for 90Hz refresh rate. We could see a large 5,000mAh battery on the phone with support for 33W fast wired charging.

The device is also expected to ome with a 50MP main rear camera and a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. Expected to run MIUI 12.5 on launch, the phone’s skin is still expected to be based on Android 11. Multiple colour and storage variants are also expected to be launched.

