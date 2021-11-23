Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on Nov 30: Everything we know so far

The Redmi Note 11T is set to be the first Redmi Note 11-series phone to debut in India later this month on November 30. However, leaks and official news have allowed us to know a lot about the phone ahead of its launch. Here’s what you need to know about Redmi’s next 5G phone in India.

Jio partnership, seven 5G bands

The Redmi Note 11T is reportedly launching with seven 5G bands including SA (Standalone) bands n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA (Non-Standalone) bands n1/n3/n40/n78. Redmi is also working with Indian telecom player Reliance Jio to optimise the 5G performance on the phone ahead of the mass 5G rollout in India. The comany confirmed it is conducting 5G trials for the upcoming phone in partnernship with Jio.

MediaTek chipset

The Redmi Note 11T is expected to be powered by the 5G-enabled Dimensity 810 processor. This also makes it the first Redmi phone to feature a 6nm chip. The same chip was also used on the Redmi Note 11 and its global counterpart, the Poco M4 Pro 5G, further adding to the rumour that the Note 11T could be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T.

Excited to announce that the #NextGenRacer #RedmiNote11T5G will be the 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 ever #Redmi phone with a 𝟔𝐧𝐦 chipset! 🏁 Better thermals

🏁 Better battery life

🏁 Better performance

🏁 The fastest #5G smartphone from @RedmiIndia I ❤️ #RedmiNotepic.twitter.com/hf0RizyCiB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 22, 2021

Manu Kumar Jain also took to Twitter to announce that the phone will be the fastest 5G phone from Redmi in India. Xiaomi and Amazon have also begun hinting at the phone’s launch via a dedicated microsite. This points to the phone being available online on Amazon and the Xiaomi website.

Other expected specifications

The Redmi Note 11T is also expected to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ display panel with support for 90Hz refresh rate. We could see a large 5,000mAh battery on the phone with support for 33W fast wired charging.

The device is also expected to ome with a 50MP main rear camera and a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. Expected to run MIUI 12.5 on launch, the phone’s skin is still expected to be based on Android 11. Multiple colour and storage variants are also expected to be launched.