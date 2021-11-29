Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India tomorrow: Everything we know, how to watch livestream

Xiaomi is set to launch its Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India tomorrow. It has already launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China, and the Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 for India.

Additionally, the company has already given us several hints on some of the specifications and features that we could see on the soon-to-be-released device.

With cutting-edge 𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏 & class-apart 𝒔𝒕𝒚𝒍𝒆 quotient, the #NextGenRacer is all about acing the

End-Game! 🔥 Can feel the adrenaline rush takeover before D-Day. 1⃣ Day to Go, the light’s about to turn green for #RedmiNote11T5G. I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/UNBFarZCMe — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 29, 2021

The device will come with support for 33W fast charging support and 90Hz refresh rate display, along with a 6nm processor. The Redmi Note 11T will reportedly launch with support for seven 5G bands including SA (Standalone) bands n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA (Non-Standalone) bands n1/n3/n40/n78.

The company is also working with Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio to improve the 5G performance on the phone ahead of the mass 5G rollout in India. The company has confirmed that it is conducting 5G trials for the upcoming phone in partnership with Jio. Here is everything you need to know about the smartphone, ahead of its official launch in India.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch date and time in India: How to watch

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will launch in India tomorrow (November 30). If you are interested in watching the Livestream of the launch event, you will be able to view the same via the company’s official YouTube channel at 12 PM IST. We have embedded the Livestream link below, so you can even access the same from this page.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11T 5G could pack support for a 90Hz refresh rate display. The device is expected to come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone will most likely get a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The Redmi Note 11T 5G could pack a dual rear camera setup with a primary 50MP shooter and 8MP ultra-wide lens.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone could get a 16MP selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

The device will come with Android 11-based MIUI 12/12.5 out of the box. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.