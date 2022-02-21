Redmi Note 11S, Realme 9 Pro+ on sale today: Price, specifications

Competing brands Xiaomi and Realme are putting up their latest devices for sale today in India. From the Xiaomi side, we have the Redmi Note 11S, while Realme puts out the 9 Pro+ variant, both going live at 12 pm on select stores.

Redmi Note 11S price and specifications

The Redmi Note 11S comes in three variants, starting at Rs 15,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB option. The second model expands on the storage size by offering a 6GB + 128GB option at Rs 17,499. The superior version, priced at Rs 18,499 sports an 8GB + 128GB configuration. The phone will go on sale starting at 12 pm today, on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retailers.

The Redmi Note 11S wields a 108MP camera at the back, using a Samsung HM2 sensor, which Xiaomi claims to provide improved low-light performance. The full HD+ AMOLED display offers a variable refresh rate of 90Hz and a punch-hole design for the 16 MP front camera. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, which is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone, however, runs on the last-gen Android 11 instead of 12.

Realme 9 Pro+ price and specifications

In usual fashion, the Realme 9 Pro+ comes in 3 models, starting with the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs 24,999. Priced at Rs 26,999, the second variant offers 8GBs of RAM to go along with the 128GB storage, while the final model listed at Rs 28,999 boosts the storage size to 256GB. The device will go on sale starting at 12 pm today on Flipkart and select offline retailers. Customers can avail a flat ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards.

The Realme Pro 9+ ships with the Realme UI 3.0 – an Android 12 OS-based skin out of the box. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip, and comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, offering a 90Hz variable refresh rate. For photography, you get a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 64W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.