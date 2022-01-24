Redmi Note 11S launch set for February 9 in India

Redmi India’s next phone will launch in India on February 9. The Redmi Note 11S will be the brand’s first device for 2022. The company previously introduced the Redmi Note 11T 5G in the market towards the end of 2021.

It is interesting that Redmi is introducing one version of its prized Note series at a time, rather than bringing all phones to the market in one go. Typically, we see the Redmi Note, its Pro and Pro Max variant launch in the first half of the year, and the S and other variants make their way later on. Still the Redmi Note 11S will be a much watched launch, given it will offer a value for money proposition like most phones from the brand.

The Redmi Note 11S will have four cameras at the back with the 108MP version being the main camera. The phone’s back also shows a matte-finish back with a glass sandwich design. It also looks like this will be a 4G phone, as Redmi is not emphasising the 5G connectivity. Other details about the Redmi Note 11S are scarce, though this will likely be a budget friendly variant, priced under Rs 14,000. The Redmi Note 10S started at Rs 14,999 last year.

Redmi has already launched the Note 11 series in China, which is powered by the MediaTek processors. However, the global variants are expected to be powered by Qualcomm chipsets.

The company is gearing up for a global launch on January 26, where the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be revealed for markets outside of China.

It should be noted that in China, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also comes with 120W wired fast charging, which its parent company Xiaomi has introduced on the mid-premium flagships. The Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge variant both support this fast charging. We will have to wait and see if Xiaomi brings this technology to the Redmi phones in India as well.