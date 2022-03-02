Redmi Note 11E, Note 11E Pro launched: All you need to know

Redmi has launched two new smartphones under the Redmi Note 11 series in China. The two phones are the Redmi Note 11E and the Note 11E Pro. The Redmi Note 11E Pro is actually a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which was recently launched in international markets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two phones.

Redmi Note 11E Pro

The Redmi Note 11E Pro features a 6.67-inch 1080×2400 Samsung-made 120 Hz Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, and comes with a 108MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. There is also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 11E Pro also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging support. Pricing for the phone starts at CNY 1,699 (about Rs 20,251) and goes up to CNY 2,099 (about Rs 25,143), depending on what storage variant you choose.

Redmi Note 11E

The vanilla Redmi Note 11E comes with a 6.58-inch 90 Hz LCD display, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. There is a 50MP main camera on the phone, along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. There is a 5,000mAh battery here as well.

Pricing for the Redmi Note 11E starts at CNY 1,199 (about Rs 14,360) and goes up to CNY 1,299 (about Rs 15,558). It is not known if these smartphones will be launched outside of China right now.