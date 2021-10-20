Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28: Here’s what we know so far

Redmi today announced the release date of the new Note series phones that will succeed the Redmi Note 10 series. The new Redmi Note 11 series will be officially unveiled in China on October 28. Here’s what we know about the upcoming phones so far.

Redmi took to Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo to share a few posters for the phones. These images reveal a rectangular rear camera module as well as a punch-hole notch on the front. We also see a 3.5mm headphone port on the top, along with the speaker grille and IR blaster.

The company also mentions the Note 11 ‘series’, pointing to multiple devices. In typical Redmi fashion, we’re likely to see two or three devices, which again could be the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and maybe a Note 11 Pro Max.

This year, the Redmi Note 11’s Pro variant is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and could feature a 120Hz OLED screen. Other expected specifications based on leaks include a 5,000mAh battery with 67W or 120W fast charging.

The regular Note 11 is also expected to go for the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip along with a 120HZ LCD screen. It is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery but could feature only 33W fast charging.

While the Redmi Note 11 is expected to come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, the Pro may get an additional 8GB/256GB variant as well. More details on the Redmi Note 11 series are expected to surface online in the week between now and the launch.

Availability in India is not yet confirmed but looking at Redmi’s past record of the Note series in India, we wouldn’t bet on the phones not coming to the country.