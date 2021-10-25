Redmi Note 11 series to come in three variants, support 120W fast charging

Redmi’s next Note-series devices, the Redmi Note 11 series is set to launch soon on October 28 in China. Ahead of the launch, a number of Redmi Note 11 information is going official and the most recent of these confirms that the Note 11 series will support 120W fast charging on at least one of the three expected variants.

As per the official XiaomiUI Telegram Channel, first spotted by XDA Developers, Redmi has now confirmed some of the main features of the upcoming smartphone lineup. This includes the fact that the Redmi Note 11 series will feature three models.

The three phones will be named the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The brand also revealed that the Redmi Note 111 Pro+ will pack a dual-cell battery and support 120W fast charging. Whether the phone will come with a 120W fast charger or not was not revealed, and neither was any charging information of the other smartphones in the series.

While Redmi fans in regions like India may be excited about the same, there may be a catch. Xiaomi could reserve 120W fast charging support to just the Chinese edition of the phone. The Redmi Note 10 series in China reportedly supported up to 67W fast charging, while the global models of the same phones maxed out at 33W fast charging.

Other features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will also come with a 3.5mm headphone port (which is also expected on the two other phones), WiFi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The phone is set to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear, but any more information on the camera capabilities was not revealed.