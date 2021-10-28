Redmi Note 11 series launched: Here’s all you need to know

Redmi today announced the new Redmi Note 11 series in China. Succeeding the Redmi Note 10 series, the Note 11 series comes in three variants and features a new design, chipsets and features. All three phones come with features like an IR blaster, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, an IP53 rating, MIUI 12.5, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm port. Here’s all you need to know about the three phones.

Redmi Note 11

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen along with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and will feature up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phone has a 50MP main camera on the back along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 320Hz touch sampling support. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and will feature up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a 5,160mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. There is a 108MP main camera on the back which is joined by a 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

The Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 6.67–inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 320Hz touch sampling support. The chip powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The phone also features up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You also get a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging which the brand claims can charge the phone completely in about 15 minutes. There is a 108MP main camera on the back which is joined by a 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11 is priced starting at CNY 1,199, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced starting at CNY 1,599. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ could cost CNY 1,899. The company has not confirmed the phones’ launch in India as of now, but we expect the Redmi Note 11 series to be launched here in some months. More details on this should be made official later.