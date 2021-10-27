Redmi Note 11 series launch on October 28: Here’s everything we know so far

Redmi is all set to launch the new Note 11 series, which will go live in China on October 28. The new series will succeed the Redmi Note 10 series and is expected to bring new improvements in performance, camera capabilities, and other key areas while maintaining the affordability factor Redmi phones are often known for.

The phones are set to launch at 7 pm China Standard Time, or 4:30 pm IST. The company is also expected to launch other products at the event including the Redmi Watch 2 and the Redmi Smart Band Pro. Ahead of the launch, a number of details around the Redmi Note 11 series have been officially announced or leaked. Here’s all we know about the phones so far.

Three variants

The Redmi Note 11 series is expected to launch in three variants this year. These are the vanilla Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and a Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The highest-end phone of the lot, the Note 11 Pro+ takes a detour from Redmi’s usual naming scheme where the top variant was called the ‘Pro Max’.

The ‘Pro+’ may leave a spot open for a later entry in the series; we have seen Redmi add phones to its series later on before, like the Redmi Note 10S or Note 10T.

MediaTek chipsets, other specifications



The entire lineup of the Redmi Note 11 series is set to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets this year. It seems the company will be reserving Qualcomm chipsets only for higher-end devices in the new Xiaomi series.

The Redmi Note 11 series will come with a 3.5mm headphone port and the Pro+ is set to feature 120W fast charging. (Image Source: Weibo) The Redmi Note 11 series will come with a 3.5mm headphone port and the Pro+ is set to feature 120W fast charging. (Image Source: Weibo)

With the Redmi Note 11, we will see the Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, while the Note 11 Pro will pack a Dimensity 920 SoC. The highest-end variant, the Note 11 Pro+ will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

All phones in the Note 11 are expected to sport AMOLED screens with support for 120 Hz refresh rate. However, these devices aren’t likely to offer dynamic refresh rate support. The Note 10 Pro+ is also expected to come with 120W fast wired charging, but the charging speeds of the other two variants remain unknown.

Expected pricing, India availability

As per a leak by Arsenal, a tipster on Weibo, the pricing of the Redmi Note 11 series could start at CNY 1,199 (about Rs 14,000) for the vanilla Note 11, while the Note 11 Pro could start at CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,700). The Note 11 Pro+ could cost CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,700).

While Redmi hasn’t officially confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series in India yet, it is likely that the phones arrive here in a few months. However, all specifications from the China editions of the phones may not be carried over.

We saw Xiaomi drop the charging speeds of the Redmi Note 10 series India variant compared to the China variant, and similar changes could be made this year as well. More details should be available on October 28 when the new phones launch.