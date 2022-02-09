Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S launch live updates: Live stream starts at 12 noon

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand is getting ready to launch its new Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Smart Band Pro and a Redmi Smart TV X43 today. The company is hosting a livestream on its YouTube channel, which will start at 12 noon.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are expected today. The phones will also be made available on Amazon India. The notify me page for Redmi Note 11S reveals quite a few specifications of the upcoming phones. The Redmi Note 11S will have a 90 Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP main rear camera, along with 33W fast charging. Last year, Redmi had limited the 108MP camera to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max variant.

The company has also listed out details of the Redmi Smart Band Pro, which will come with an always-on display, and around 110 workout modes, blood oxygen monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, along with other fitness features seen on the such bands. The new Redmi Smart TVX will come with a 43-inch display, 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support, and 30W speakers. Follow our live blog below for updates from the event.