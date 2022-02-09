scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S launch live updates: Live stream starts at 12 noon

Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Redmi Smart TVX 43, Redmi Smart Band Pro Launch LIVE News and Updates: Redmi's Note 11 and Note 11S will launch in India today along with the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
February 9, 2022 9:33:07 am
Redmi Note 11 launch, Redmi Note 11 series launchRedmi Note 11, Note 11S Launch: Two new phones, a Redmi Smart Band Pro and a new Redmi TV will launch today.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand is getting ready to launch its new Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Smart Band Pro and a Redmi Smart TV X43 today. The company is hosting a livestream on its YouTube channel, which will start at 12 noon.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are expected today. The phones will also be made available on Amazon India. The notify me page for Redmi Note 11S reveals quite a few specifications of the upcoming phones. The Redmi Note 11S will have a 90 Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP main rear camera, along with 33W fast charging. Last year, Redmi had limited the 108MP camera to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max variant.

The company has also listed out details of the Redmi Smart Band Pro, which will come with an always-on display, and around 110 workout modes, blood oxygen monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, along with other fitness features seen on the such bands. The new Redmi Smart TVX will come with a 43-inch display, 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support, and 30W speakers. Follow our live blog below for updates from the event.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro launch Live updates: Price, specifications, features, sale date

Redmi is getting ready to launch the Note 11 and Note 11S smartphones in India. This year, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro Max variant will launch later, unlike previous years where these phones would make an appearance along with the vanilla Note version. All of the new products are listed on Amazon India, and will be sold via the platform once the sales go live. They will also be sold via Xiaomi's own website Mi.com, and other offline retail stores.

The Redmi Note 11 will have a 90 Hz display, while the Redmi Note 11S gets a 90 Hz display as well but with a 108MP main camera. The phone will also come with 33W fast charging. The Redmi Smart Band Pro will also come with several fitness features, including support for 110 sports modes. The smart fitness watch will also come with an Always On display, Blood oxygen monitoring. The Redmi Smart TVX will come with a 43-inch display, 4K HDR and Dolby vision support.

