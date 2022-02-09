Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi TV launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi has kicked off its big product launch for 2022 with two new Note 11 phones, a Redmi Smart Band Pro and a new Redmi Smart TVX in 43-inches. The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S have launched for India market with the phones going on sale starting February 11 . Both devices are listed on Amazon India, Xiaomi’s Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retail stores. Here are details on price, specifications of the new Redmi devices.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S price in India, sale date

The Redmi Note 11S will start at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM+64GB version, while the 6GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 17,499. The 8GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 18,499. The phone will go on sale starting February 16. It will go on sale on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores and other offline stores.

The Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM+64GB, while the 6GB RAM+64GB option is priced at Rs 14,499. The 6GB RAM+128GB version costs Rs 15,999. The phone will on sale on February 11 on same portals as the Redmi Note 11S.

Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TVX 43 price in India sale date

The Redmi Smart Band Pro will cost Rs 3,999, though the introductory price is Rs 3,499. It will go on sale on February 14 at 12 noon. The Redmi TV will cost Rs 28,999.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S both have a 6.43-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The phones have a punch-hole design for the front camera and come with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phones have 2.5 D glass on the front, with Xiaomi using Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. The back is polycarbonate.

Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499 in India. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499 in India. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

While the Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, the Redmi Note 11S runs the Mediatek Helio G96 processor. The Redmi Note 11 comes with 4GB +64GB, 6GB+ 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB storage options. The Redmi Note 11s comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 64GB and 128GB storage . Both phones come with a dedicated microSD slot.

The rear camera on the Redmi Note 11 is 50MP coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP portrait camera. The front camera is 13MP. The Redmi Note 11S has a 108MP main camera, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro and 2MP portrait camera.

Both phones have a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The two phones are also running MIUI 13, which is Xiaomi’s latest OS. However, both are still on Android 11 and not on Android 12.

The phones sport a fingerprint scanner on the side. Sensors on the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S are Ambient light, Proximity Sensor, Ultrasound P sensor along with E Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope. The phones also have an IR Blaster on the front as is typical with most Xiaomi phones. This enables the device to be used as a remote control for other appliances such as TVs, ACs, etc. The phones support Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G/5G.

Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TVX 43

Redmi’s Smart Band Pro has a 1.47-inch AMOLED full touch colour display with 194 x 368 resolution. It runs Ambiq Apollo 3.5 OS which is proprietary. The max brightness supported is 450 nits.

The band has a water-resistant rating of 5 ATM which means it can be taken for swimming as well. It is made of polycarbonate and has a 200 mAh battery, with Redmi claiming it will last up to 14 days. Sensors on the device are 6-axis Sensor with gyroscope and accelerometer, PPG heart rate sensor, continuous SpO2 (continuous at sleep), vibration motor, and ambient light.

The Band has Fitness Modes 110+ with auto-detect for outdoor running, outdoor walking, and treadmill. It also comes with sleep monitoring, breathing exercises, stress monitoring, and tracking for women’s menstrual health.

The band has around 8MB ROM with 128 MB ROM and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. It is compatible with the Xiaomi Wear App. The device also shows call notifications, app alerts, etc. It supports also devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

The Redmi Smart TVX 43 has a 43-inch display that is 4K HDR-ready with Dolby Vision support. The TV also comes with 30W speakers and Dolby audio support. The TV runs Xiaomi’s own Patchwall OS based on Android 10.