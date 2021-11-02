Redmi Note 11 Pro+ teardown video shared: Here’s what it shows

Xiaomi has shared a teardown of its Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model, which reveals some details about the hardware it packs. The video comes just days after the company launched its new Redmi Note 11 series in China. It is worth pointing out that this is the first time that Xiaomi has unveiled a Pro+ version in the Red Note series.

Xiaomi has posted a short minute teardown video on Weibo via its official account. It first shows the back panel of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which when removed, shows the internal components. There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP camera and a 2MP sensor. It seems that the secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera isn’t individually placed, and Xiaomi has directly integrated it on the motherboard.

The space is mostly taken by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. The video even shows a liquid VC cooling system for thermal management. It also gives us a glimpse of the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor as well as a JBL stereo speaker system, which is backed by Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos technologies.

Redmi has separately revealed that it sold 500,000 units of the new Redmi Note 11 series in an hour after the devices went on sale in China earlier this week. The brand announced this through a promotional image on Weibo.

As of now, there is no word on the India launch of the new Redmi Note 11 series. But, leaks have suggested that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ models will arrive in the country with different names.

The Redmi Note 11 series includes three phones – the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the standard Redmi Note 11, and its Pro version. All the new devices from Redmi come with support for 5G connectivity and have a contemporary design.