Redmi Note 11 Pro series could launch in India next month

The Redmi Note 11 Pro series India launch has been teased and it seems the Pro variants of the series could launch soon. A new Tweet by Xiaomi India’s Manu Kumar Jain has now hinted at the new ‘Pro’ series smartphones hitting the market in the near-future.

“The 2 ultimate champions in the greatest face-off of all times! #XiaomiFans, am I referring to @hawkeye & @RaghuReddy505 or is there another U𝐏𝐑𝐎AR incoming,” Jain asked his fans on Twitter along with a small video clip that says ‘11’ in the background.

Check out the tweet here.

The 2⃣ ultimate champions in the greatest face-off of all times! #XiaomiFans, am I referring to @hawkeye & @RaghuReddy505 or is there another U𝐏𝐑𝐎AR incoming.😉 One thing’s for sure, it will only get better! I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNoteSeries pic.twitter.com/TYv6FAGkNs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 22, 2022

The tweet could be a hint at the Redmi Note 11 series, which so far only has a vanilla Note 11, a Note 11S and an older Note 11T variant launched in India. However, a Pro and Pro Max variant for the series was also expected and it now seems the phones are on their way.

With February coming to an end, it looks like the Redmi Note 11 Pro series will launch next month in March. Tipster Yogesh Brar had also previously hinted (tweet now deleted) at the new phones launching between March 8 and March 10.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series: What to expect?

The Redmi Note 11 Pro did launch in the global market earlier in two variants – Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The phone also sports an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 chip coupled with up to 8GB RAM.

There is a quad camera on the back with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W turbo charging.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro also features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen but comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC instead, and has a triple camera on the back comprising a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.