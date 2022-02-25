Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch confirmed for March 9: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi has announced that its Redmi Note 11 Pro series will launch in India on March 9 at 12 noon. The brand has already launched three Redmi Note 11 variants so far in India. This includes the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 11. Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will be 5G ready, according to a social media post from the company.

It should be noted that the Redmi Note 11 Pro series has already launched in the China market last year. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and 4G versions have also launched in the global market.

Xiaomi’s teaser is highlighting some of the key features for the Redmi Note 11 Pro series, which includes 67W fast charging, 108MP camera, 5G connectivity and 120 Hz refresh rate for the display. Xiaomi is also running a registration page of the event on its official India website as well.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus: Expected specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro series comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 320Hz touch sampling support. This applies to both the Pro and Pro+ variants. While the Chinese variants were powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor, the global variant for the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The same processor was also seen on the recently launched Vivo T1 5G, which we have reviewed.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro’s non-5G version runs the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, which also powers by the Redmi Note 11s that has already launched in India.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro series has a 108MP camera at the back along with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro. The front camera is 16MP. Typically, we’ve seen that the Pro and the Pro Max (at least that was what the variant was called last year) had different camera setups. This year we will have to see how Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ differ on the camera side. The battery will likely be 5000 mAh with 67W fast charging.