Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite launched: Specifications, price

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has launched two new smartphones, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Redmi Note 11 Pro at an event in Bengaluru. The latest Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is a 5G ready variant, the second in the series given the Redmi Note 11T 5G was introduced last year. The specifications for both phones are the same as their global variants. The company also introduced its Redmi Watch 2 Lite in the Indian market. Here’s a look at the price, sale date and other details.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro: Price in India, Sale date

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will start at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB version, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version will cost Rs 22,999. The top-end 8GB RAM+256GB version will cost Rs 24,999.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro starts at Rs 17,999 (introductory price) for the 6GB RAM+128GB version, while the 8GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 19,999 (introductory price). Redmi mentions that the price could go up in the future.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite will cost Rs 4,999. The watch will go on sale from March 15. It will be available for purchase from Amazon, Xiaomi Mi platforms and other retailers.

Redmi also announced the Redmi loyalty program enables existing Redmi phone users to get additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 2000 while exchanging their old Redmi phone for a new Redmi Note 11 Pro series device.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro: Specifications

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ sport the same 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate and 320Hz touch sampling support. Both phones also come with 5000 mAh battery with Redmi introducing 67W fast charging on these for the first time. So far, Redmi has offered a maximum of 33W fast charging on the Note series. The Redmi Note 11 Pro series also runs MIUI 13 out of the box, but it continues to be on Android 11.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G96. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Shruti Dhapola) The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G96. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Shruti Dhapola)

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, the Pro variant runs the Mediatek Helio G96 processor. There is also liquid cooling for keeping the internals cool during intensive tasks and gaming.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a triple camera at the back, this includes a 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. Last year’s Redmi Note 10 Pro Max had a 5MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 Pro gets four cameras at the back, which includes the same set-up as the Pro+ but another 2MP depth sensor. Both phones sport a 16MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes in Polar White, Graphite Gray and Atlantic Blue colours, while the Pro variant comes in Graphite Gray, Polar White and Star Blue colour options. Both phones continue with the side fingerprint scanner, include AI-based Face unlock, and have a hybrid dual-SIM slot with support for microSD cards. The phones support Bluetooth 5.1. They also come with Dual speakers and retain the headphone jack. The Redmi Note 11 Pro series also comes with Hi-Res audio certification.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite: Specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite sports 1.55-inch (320×360 pixels) TFT display and comes with support for more than 100 workout modes. The watch has a 5ATM water-resistance rating and is swim-ready. It has a battery life of up to 10 days. It comes with other features such as Blood Oxygen SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with built-in GPS support. (Image Source: Redmi) The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with built-in GPS support. (Image Source: Redmi)

The watch also comes with in-built GPS that gives users GPS-based location data without the need of your smartphone. There are also 100+ fitness modes and also support for auto-detecting activities like walking and jogging. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be available in black, blue, and ivory case colours while straps will be available in black, blue, brown, ivory and olive.

Disclaimer: Xiaomi sponsored the reporters tickets to attend the event in Bengaluru