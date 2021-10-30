Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ tipped to launch in India with different names

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India without the Redmi branding as per reports. As of now, we do not know the exact date when the company is planning to release these devices in India.

The two devices were launched along with the vanilla variant as part of the Redmi Note 11 series, in China earlier this week. The Redmi Note 11 series smartphones come with MediaTek chipsets along with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphones come with IP53 rating for dust- and water resistance.

As per a report by tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz), Redmi Note 11 Pro will be released in India as the Xiaomi 11i, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will come to India as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. Additionally, the report also states that the Redmi smartphones won’t be rebranded in markets globally.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Specifications, price

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ come with similar specifications except the battery capacity and the charging speeds.

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ on the other hand, has a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Both the smartphones pack a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Both the devices come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP shooter.

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,700) in China, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ on the other hand is available at a starting price of CNY 1,899 (approx Rs. 22,200).