Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S to launch in India on May 13: Expected specifications, features

Redmi has confirmed the launch event for May 13, by dropping a post on Redmi India's Twitter account (Image Source: Twitter/ Redmi India)

Xiaomi is set to launch its latest budget smartphone, the Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13. The company has confirmed the launch event for May 13 via a post on Redmi India’s Twitter account. The smartphone will be launched via a virtual event through the company’s social media channels.

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 10 series earlier this year, and now the Redmi Note 10S is set to join the lineup. Redmi Note 10S was unveiled globally in March. The device features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, comes in a punch-hole design, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Here is everything you should know about the device.

Mi Fans, get ready for the most #Savage #RedmiNote of 'em all. Savage #Performance meets Stunning #Camera with all-new #RedmiNote10S. Join us as we unveil this BEAST at a special #LaunchFromHome event on 13th May! — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 3, 2021

Redmi Note 10S: Specifications and features(expected)

The global variant of the Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+(1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and offers a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The device weighs 178.8 grams and measures 160.46×74.5×8.19mm.

The Redmi Note 10s comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear side which is headlined by a 64MP main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device features a 13MP front camera for all your selfie needs and features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5 among others.

Redmi Note 10S: expected price

We will have to wait for the official launch of the smartphone to get confirmation on the price of the device in India. The Redmi Note 10s could be launched at a starting price of Rs 12,000 if the company follows the pricing strategy it has implemented recently. The phone will most likely come in three colour variants — Blue, Dark Grey, and White as hinted in a recent teaser.