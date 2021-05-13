Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch launched in India: Check price, specifications

Check out all you need to know about the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Watch. (Express Photo)

Redmi India today launched the Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India, along with the company’s first wearable in the country, the Redmi Watch. The Redmi Note 10S is the fourth phone in the Redmi Note 10 series and comes with some interesting specifications for a budget phone like an AMOLED screen, a 64MP camera and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi Note 10S price in India, Redmi Watch price in India

Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone will be available in three colours – grey, blue and white. The phone will go on sale beginning May 18 and will be available on Amazon India and Xiaomi stores.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999. It will be available on Amazon India and Xiaomi stores and will be up for sale starting May 25.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with no high refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. This display is also powered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has a plastic back and implements the same Redmi Note 10 series design language.

Coming to the camera, we have a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. The cameras setup is capable of shooting up to 4K 30fps video on the back. There is also a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS2.2 storage. The phone is based on Android 11 and comes with the MIUI 12.5 software, something Xiaomi officially launched in India with the Redmi Note 10S.

There are also stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port. The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Redmi Watch specifications

The Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch square display with 320 x 320 pixels resolutions. Dimensions of the product are 41mm x 35mm x 10.9mm. It comes with a 2.5D tempered glass screen on top, and support Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and 5 atm water resistance up to 50m. The watch has the following sensors: Optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor.

The Redmi Watch was also previously launched by Xiaomi overseas. (Image Source: Xiaomi) The Redmi Watch was also previously launched by Xiaomi overseas. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Watch is capable of tracking seven kinds of sports; this includes indoor running on a treadmill, outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, swimming in a pool and free activities as well. The Watch also record resting heart rate for users for over 30 days. It can also show a warning when the heart rate is too high.

The watch has 120 watch face options, and it comes with a 230 mAh battery. Redmi says the watch will take two hours to get charged completely with seven days of battery life in regular usage and 12 days in battery life mode. Other features of the Redmi Watch include sleep monitoring and breathing exercises,