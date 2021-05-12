Redmi Note 10S India launch tomorrow: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Check out all you need to know about the Redmi Note 10S ahead of trhe launch event on May 13. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 10S on May 13 as the fourth device in the Redmi Note 10 series. The brand is also expected to launch the Redmi watch in India in the same event, which is set to be Redmi’s first wearable in India. The launch event is set to begin at 12 noon on May 13. Ahead of the event, here is what we know about the Redmi Note 10S including expected specifications and where to watch the launch event live.

How to watch Redmi Note 10S launch event live?

Interested users can watch the Redmi Note 10S launch event live from the Redmi India YouTube channel. The stream can also be played straight from the embedded link below.

Redmi Note 10S: Expected specifications

The global variant of the Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+(1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and offers a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The device weighs 178.8 grams and measures 160.46×74.5×8.19mm.

The Redmi Note 10s comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear side which is headlined by a 64MP main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device features a 13MP front camera for all your selfie needs and features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. Connectivity options include NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5 among others.

Redmi Watch expected specifications

The Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch square display with 320 x 320 pixels resolutions. Dimensions of the product are 41mm x 35mm x 10.9mm. It comes with a 2.5D tempered glass screen on top, and support Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The watch has the following sensors: Optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor and ambient light sensor.

The Redmi Watch is capable of tracking seven kinds of sports; this includes indoor running on a treadmill, outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, swimming in a pool and free activities as well. The Watch also record resting heart rate for users for over 30 days. It can also show a warning when the heart rate is too high.

Get ready to #WearYourVibe peeps! 😎#Redmi‘s FIRST<hush hush> is all set to arrive with the #SavageBeast #RedmiNote10S on 13/05/21! 🥳 Got what it takes to pass that #vibecheck? ✅

Keep your eyes on our page! 👀 Get Notified: https://t.co/YHvH7ZBIgR RT if we got you vibin! pic.twitter.com/Lf7uHcyWdn — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 4, 2021

The Redmi Watch will also remind users to stand up at regular intervals, similar to how other smartwatches work. Other features of the Redmi Watch are: sleep monitoring, breathing exercises, NFC for payments, and it comes with Xiao AI voice assistant in China.

Redmi Note 10S: Expected price

We will have to wait for the official launch of the smartphone to get confirmation on the price of the device in India. The Redmi Note 10s could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 12,000 if the company follows the pricing strategy it has implemented recently. The phone will most likely come in three colour variants — Blue, Dark Grey, and White as hinted in a recent teaser.