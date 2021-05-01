scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Redmi Note 10S could launch soon in India; Here’s what to expect

The Redmi Note 10S is expected to launch with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and 64MP main camera.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 1, 2021 3:21:09 pm
Xiaomi, Redmi Note 10S,The Redmi Note 10S could launch soon in India and could be based on the international variant of the same name. (Image Source: Twitter/ Redmi India)

Redmi is expected to soon launch a new smartphone in the country under the Redmi Note 10 series. The new smartphone was recently hinted at by the Redmi India Twitter page. A number of reports expect this upcoming device to be the Redmi Note 10S that debuted globally in February 2021.

The tweet also highlights features like a “super display”, hi-res audio, and fast charging. The smartphone is expected to come in Blue, Dark Grey and White colours. While there is no exact launch date mentioned as of now, the phone could launch soon in India. Check out the tweet below.

Here is what we expect on the upcoming Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi Note 10S expected specifications

The international variant of the Redmi Note 10S could feature similar specifications to the Indian variant. This includes a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a punch-hole for the front camera. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 10S is expected to come with a 64MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. A 13MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

The phone is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Other features include a USB C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone could launch around the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 price bracket. However, none of these details has been officially confirmed by Xiaomi yet, so take them with a pinch of salt.

