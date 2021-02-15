Redmi Note 10 tipped to launch on March 10, will it sport an AMOLED panel?

The Redmi Note 10 series could be the first in the series to switch from LCD to AMOLED panels, suggested a Redmi India tweet. (Image Source: Amazon India)

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will launch in March this year in India, following the timeline of the Note 9 series last year. Now, a new hint points at a March 10 launch for the Redmi Note 10 series.

A report by GizmoChina has shown a leaked Amazon India listing that mentions that the Redmi Note 10 series will launch on March 10. While Indian Express was not able to confirm the leak, it could be possible that Xiaomi decides to go ahead and launch the 10th phone lineup in the Note series on the 10th day of the month. Amazon already has a ‘Notify Me’ page live for Redmi Note 10 series.

Xiaomi also announced the March launch of the Redmi Note 10 on February 10, again pointing at the importance of the number 10. We suggest you still take the information with a pinch of salt till it is officially confirmed.

Redmi Note 10 may include AMOLED display

Redmi’s Twitter handle also conducted a poll earlier today that asked users if they would like to see an AMOLED display panel on the phone or an LCD panel with high refresh rate. The tweet was soon taken down.

The Redmi India tweet hinting at an AMOLED display panel was later taken down. (Image Source: Twitter/ Redmi India) The Redmi India tweet hinting at an AMOLED display panel was later taken down. (Image Source: Twitter/ Redmi India)

If the Note 10 series or at least one variant of the series does end up including an AMOLED panel, it will be the first phone in the series to feature the same. The Redmi Note series has been featuring LCD panels since the first phone. The addition of an AMOLED panel may also allow the phone to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 10 series: What we know so far

Xiaomi has hyped up the specification bump of the Redmi Note 10 series, calling it “unlike anything anyone’s ever seen before”. The Redmi Note 10 could feature a mid-range chipset. Many leaks have been pointing at the Snapdragon 732G chip being present on the phone, but this has not yet been confirmed yet. Whether the series or at least one of its variants will support 5G is also unknown for now.

Other expected specifications include a 64MP primary camera along with an ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor and a macro sensor. The phone is also expected to feature NFC support, something that is increasingly becoming popular in mid-range smartphones. However, whether NFC support will be present in an Indian variant remains to be seen. It could also come with 5,050mAh battery along with multiple storage configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.