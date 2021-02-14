Redmi Note 10 series: Everything we know so far about new features

The Redmi Note 10 series is probably one of the most awaited mid-rangers this year. The Redmi Note series has had great value for money features and specifications over the years, and as per Xiaomi’s claims, the sales of the phones have backed up the fact that a mid-range phone with a good overall design and performance package is a winning formula.

The Redmi Note 10 series will look forward to keeping that legacy going forward. The phones have been talked about for a few months now and the brand has also revealed a launch timeline for the devices. Here are all the details we know so far

Redmi Note 10 series could launch in March 2021

Xiaomi has already begun talking phone on Twitter. A tweet from the brand hinted at a March launch for the “2021 smartphone of the year.” The brand has also hyped the upgrade in specifications of the phone, calling it one that is “unlike anything anyone’s ever seen before”. March is also when Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max in India last year, so the new timeline fits in perfectly.

Redmi Note 10 series: Expected specifications

Like the phones before, the Redmi Note 10 will likely sport a powerful mid-range chipset. No confirmation on 5G compatibility is out there yet, and many rumours are pointing at the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip being shipped with the phone.

Xiaomi has also teased that the new phones will be “smoothest ever” hinting at the fact that the series may finally implement a 90Hz or 120Hz high refresh rate screen. The Redmi Note 9 series skipped on the feature, even for the highest-end Pro Max model last year, while competing devices like the Realme 6 Pro featured higher refresh rates.

#RedmiNote10 series – 2021’s smartphone of the year is making it’s way home in early March. ⚡️ India’s most-loved smartphone series is getting an upgrade unlike anything anyone’s ever seen before! 👀 Are you ready to be blown away by the #10on10 experience? Heads up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vs9KGJAhOG — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series is coming! (@RedmiIndia) February 10, 2021

Other expected specifications include a 64MP primary camera along with an ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor and a macro sensor. The phone is also expected to feature NFC support, something that is increasingly becoming popular in mid-range smartphones. However, whether NFC support will be present in an Indian variant remains to be seen.

Rumours have also suggested the presence of a 5,050mAh battery on the phone along with multiple storage configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, these have not yet been confirmed so take the information with a pinch of salt.

Redmi Note series: Expected price

The Redmi Note 9 Pro started selling in India at Rs 12,999, while the base variant of the Pro Max cost Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 10 series should also feature similar launch prices and will likely fall in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 17,000 bracket. These numbers may, however, differ based on the different storage variants that the phones may offer.