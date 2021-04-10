Redmi Note 10 series users facing screen flickering issues; Xiaomi says working on solution

Redmi Note 10 users are facing issues with screen flickering and the touchscreen on their devices, according to some reports. Xiaomi has also acknowledged the problem, though it said in a statement issued to indianexpress.com that on less than 0.001 per cent of users had faced these issues.

The Redmi Note 10 series was launched in India last month with three new smartphones- the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10. The Redmi Note 10 series is also the first in the series to come with an AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max both sport a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz as well. The Redmi Note 10 has a standard 60 Hz refresh rate.

Users have reported various touchscreen issues and occasional screen flickering. The issues have reportedly shown up in all three models.

“We are aware of the issues that a few users are facing on Redmi Note 10 Pro. These issues have been reported by less than 0.001% of Note 10 series user base. We are working to find a solution at the earliest. As a committed brand, our endeavour is to continue delivering on our consumer expectations. Our devices go through rigorous tests with a 10-point quality check, to ensure that we meet the highest quality standards. We are looking into the matter on top priority and regret the inconvenience caused to our consumers,” the company said in a statement.

Must Read | Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review: The big upgrade is welcome

Various Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro users have spoken about the issues on their devices on Twitter. There have been reports of touch response problems on the issues, while some have spoken about their handsets becoming unresponsive occasionally.

One user pointed out the Redmi Note 10 has become very slow. A user reported experiencing touch issues even after getting his unit replaced with a new device. He added that on reporting the problem, the service centre told him to wait for one or two months for a software fix. It is not clear if Xiaomi will roll out a fix.