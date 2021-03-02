Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series will come with AMOLED display

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series will have at least one phone which sports an AMOLED display. The key specification was confirmed by Xiaomi’s India managing director Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. The confirmation comes just two days ahead of the release of budget mid-range devices. This is the first time the Redmi Note series will feature an AMOLED display.

A few days earlier, leaked images of Redmi Note 10 by Xiaomi Leaks Ph on Facebook suggested that the phone will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Along with the display, the leaked photo of Redmi Note 10’s retail box also revealed that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor. Also, it will have a 48MP primary camera on the rear and will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

📢 BOOOOM! Excited to share that #RedmiNote10 series will feature #SuperAMOLED display – 1st TIME EVER ON a #RedmiNote! 🔥 Undoubtedly the single-most #10on10 anticipated reveal of all-time! RT and share this epic news! I ❤️ #Redmi #AMOLED pic.twitter.com/NSlgPAQqSJ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 2, 2021

The major confirmation about the display also raises a major question about whether it will have a high refresh rate or not. In February, Redmi India’s Twitter handle also asked fans whether they want an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate or an AMOLED display on the upcoming device. The poll was later deleted.

However, this does not mean each and every device in the series will sport an AMOLED display. On March 1, Jain also announced on Twitter that the Redmi Note 10 series will have a 108MP camera and a 5MP Macro camera. Earlier, he also revealed the retail unit which had 108MP camera written on it. It is expected that the Pro or Pro Max variant of the device can sport the 108MP primary camera.

The company has not revealed the number of phones to be launched in the Redmi Note 10 series. But, from leaks and reveals it is highly likely that there will be at least two devices in the much-anticipated series launching on March 4.