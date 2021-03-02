scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series will come with AMOLED display

In February, Redmi India's Twitter handle also asked fans whether they want an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate or an AMOLED display on the upcoming device.

March 2, 2021 1:15:38 pm
redmi note 10, redmi note 10 leaks, redmi note 10 camera samples, redmi note 10 camera specs, redmi note 10 leaked photosRedmi Note 10's rear camera module (Image: Manu Kumar Jain/Twitter)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series will have at least one phone which sports an  AMOLED display. The key specification was confirmed by Xiaomi’s India managing director Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. The confirmation comes just two days ahead of the release of budget mid-range devices. This is the first time the Redmi Note series will feature an AMOLED display.

A few days earlier, leaked images of Redmi Note 10 by Xiaomi Leaks Ph on Facebook suggested that the phone will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Along with the display, the leaked photo of Redmi Note 10’s retail box also revealed that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor. Also, it will have a 48MP primary camera on the rear and will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

The major confirmation about the display also raises a major question about whether it will have a high refresh rate or not. In February, Redmi India’s Twitter handle also asked fans whether they want an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate or an AMOLED display on the upcoming device. The poll was later deleted.

However, this does not mean each and every device in the series will sport an AMOLED display. On March 1, Jain also announced on Twitter that the Redmi Note 10 series will have a 108MP camera and a 5MP Macro camera. Earlier, he also revealed the retail unit which had 108MP camera written on it. It is expected that the Pro or Pro Max variant of the device can sport the 108MP primary camera.

The company has not revealed the number of phones to be launched in the Redmi Note 10 series. But, from leaks and reveals it is highly likely that there will be at least two devices in the much-anticipated series launching on March 4.

