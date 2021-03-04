Redmi Note 10 series launch today: How to watch live stream

Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 10 series today. After many leaks and rumours around the upcoming Xiaomi mid-range phone series, the brand will be unveiling the price, specifications and other details of the phones today at last. We expect the brand to launch the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max today, while a vanilla variant is likely to launch soon after.

How to watch Redmi Note 10 series launch live

Ahead of the launch, here is all you need to know about the Redmi Note 10 series. You can watch the Redmi Note 10 series launch on Redmi India’s YouTube channel, or by simply clicking the play button on the embedded video below.

Redmi Note 10 series expected specifications

As per various leaks, the Redmi Note 10 is expected to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, along with up to 6GB RAM. There is expected to be 64GB of expandable internal storage on the device. On the front, we could see a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There could also be a single front camera housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

For the camera optics, we could see a quad-camera setup on the Redmi Note 10. This is expected to include a 48MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera on the front is expected to be a 16MP sensor. Other expected specifications include a 5050mAh battery, an IR blaster, IP52 certification and USB-C port.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a Snapdragon 732G chipset. Xiaomi has confirmed the presence of a 108MP camera on the Redmi Note 10 series and we could see it on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, along with the 8MP ultrawide sensor, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is also expected to feature a 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, Gorilla Glass 5, IP52 certification and a matte glass back. Note that all these specifications are based on leaks and we cannot guarantee the accuracy of this information.