Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Live Updates: Event starts at 12 noon

Redmi Note 10 will be lighter and slimmer compared to its predecessors (Image: Mi India website)

Redmi Note 10 Series Price in India, Specifications Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is set to unveil its much-anticipated Redmi Note 10 series today at 12 noon. There have been plenty of leaks ahead of the mid-range budget series ahead of the launch. The company has also revealed key specifications of the devices since the announcement. However, it is yet to be seen how many phones will be launched under the Note 10 series and under what price point.

It has already been confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, there will be a 108MP camera and a 5MP SuperMacro camera on the rear. It will be interesting to see which variant gets the large sensor on the back.

As per leaked retail box images, Redmi Note 10 will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, 48MP primary rear camera, 6.43-inch AMOLED display and 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The box also says that it will be priced at Rs 13,999. However, the price at the time of release can be different. The 120Hz refresh rate feature is unlikely to be available on the Redmi Note 10.

On the other hand, we don’t know which processor will power the Pro variants of the phone. As per leaks, it is expected to sport a Snapdragon 732G processor. The company also claims that the new phones will have the smallest notch (selfie camera cutout) in the series. They are also expected to be lighter, have dual speakers with Hi-Res audio and have high touch sampling rate.