scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 01, 2021
Latest news

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series to have 5MP Macro camera, reveals company

The Redmi Note 10 series launching on March 4 will come with a 108MP main camera and a 5MP SuperMacro camera

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2021 4:31:55 pm
redmi note 10, redmi note 10 leaks, redmi note 10 camera samples, redmi note 10 camera specs, redmi note 10 leaked photosRedmi Note 10's rear camera module (Image: Manu Kumar Jain/Twitter)

Redmi Note 10 series is set for its launch on March 4. There have been several leaks about the budget mid-range series so far, from processor to its camera. Just a few days ahead of the release, Xiaomi’s Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain confirmed a few key specifications on Twitter. The Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 108MP main camera and a 5MP SuperMacro camera. The company is touting the SuperMacro camera as a telephoto camera in a macro camera.

Xiaomi’s Global VP posted few macro shots taken from one of the Redmi Note 10 series devices first and later revealed the specification in another post. The 108MP camera is likely to feature on the Pro or Pro Max variants, but 5MP macro could make its way on all variants, though the company has not confirmed this.

Earlier Redmi Note 10 was expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor ample for gaming. However, recently leaked images by Xiaomi Leaks Ph on Facebook suggest that it may pack a Snapdragon 678 chipset, an 11nm octa-core processor. The images also point out that it will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a first in the Redmi Note series. It also says that Redmi Note 10 will have a 48MP main camera and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recently, Redmi India on Twitter also shared the retail box of one of the Redmi Note 10 variants. The box clearly says that it has a 108MP camera. On zooming in, it is visible that there are two small sensors in the middle of the rectangular camera module and another at the bottom. The LED flash sits outside the module. Earlier, the company produced that Redmi Note 10 will have the smallest notch of the Note series which is clearly visible in the photo.

In addition, the Redmi Note 10 series is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is not yet clear whether the AMOLED variant will have that or not.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

jiophone, jiophone plans, jio prepaid plans, prepaid plans, jiophone plans price, jio plans, jio
Reliance Jio offering exciting benefits to new JioPhone users

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement