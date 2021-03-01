Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series to have 5MP Macro camera, reveals company

Redmi Note 10 series is set for its launch on March 4. There have been several leaks about the budget mid-range series so far, from processor to its camera. Just a few days ahead of the release, Xiaomi’s Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain confirmed a few key specifications on Twitter. The Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 108MP main camera and a 5MP SuperMacro camera. The company is touting the SuperMacro camera as a telephoto camera in a macro camera.

Xiaomi’s Global VP posted few macro shots taken from one of the Redmi Note 10 series devices first and later revealed the specification in another post. The 108MP camera is likely to feature on the Pro or Pro Max variants, but 5MP macro could make its way on all variants, though the company has not confirmed this.

Earlier Redmi Note 10 was expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor ample for gaming. However, recently leaked images by Xiaomi Leaks Ph on Facebook suggest that it may pack a Snapdragon 678 chipset, an 11nm octa-core processor. The images also point out that it will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a first in the Redmi Note series. It also says that Redmi Note 10 will have a 48MP main camera and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Recently, Redmi India on Twitter also shared the retail box of one of the Redmi Note 10 variants. The box clearly says that it has a 108MP camera. On zooming in, it is visible that there are two small sensors in the middle of the rectangular camera module and another at the bottom. The LED flash sits outside the module. Earlier, the company produced that Redmi Note 10 will have the smallest notch of the Note series which is clearly visible in the photo.

As promised here’s the first exclusive look of the all-new #RedmiNote10 series! 🤩#RedmiNote: India’s most-loved Smartphone series! Starting from 1st to now the 10th gen., it’s been a #10on10 journey. 🙏 Love #108MP 📸. RT if you too love this #MadeInIndia phone. I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/fdkRhle0Ka — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 26, 2021

In addition, the Redmi Note 10 series is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is not yet clear whether the AMOLED variant will have that or not.