Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max launched: Price, specifications 

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 10 series in India which includes three phones starting at a price of Rs 11,999 and going up to Rs 21,999 for the most expensive variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Note 10 series is the first among Redmi phones to sport an AMOLED display, and the highest spec-variant gets a 108MP camera, which is also a first for these phones.

Redmi has bumped up the charging speed, the refresh rate on the screen on the series as well. All three phones will run the MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Xiaomi said all phones will be upgradeable to its MIUI 12.5 when it is released later and more so users will be able to uninstall any apps which are pre-installed on the devices.

Here are the details about the new Redmi Note 10 phones.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India, sale date

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the most expensive Redmi Note phone that the company has launched till date. It starts with the 6GB + 64GB option priced at Rs 18,999. The 6GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs 19,999 while the 8GB RAM + 128GB version will cost Rs 21,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, and the 6GB + 128GB version will cost Rs 16,999. The Pro’s 8GB + 128GB version will cost Rs 18,999.

Coming to Redmi Note 10, it will start at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 6GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 13,999. The Redmi Note 10 goes on sale first on March 16, followed by Redmi Note 10 Pro on March 17 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 18. The phones will be sold on Amazon India and Mi.com and Xiaomi’s retail stores.

Redmi Note 10: Specifications

The new phone gets what Redmi has branded as the ‘Evol’ design, compared to the Aura design seen on the previous version.The phone’s rear camera is tucked away in the top left corner on the back of the device, in an elongated rectangular module. The fingerprint sensor is now embedded on the side as into the power button. The phone comes in the following three colours: Aqua Green, Shadow Black and Frost White. The black though is more grey.

The Redmi Note 10 gets an AMOLED display as well, but the 120 Hz refresh rate is limited to the Pro series. Display specifications for the Redmi Note 10 are 6.43inches in size, Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080), 60Hz screen refresh rate and a maximum of 1100 nits brightness. The phone’s screen has a 20:9 Aspect ratio.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset which is built on the 11 nanometer (nm) technology coupled with Adreno 612 GPU for graphics. The phone starts with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, going up to a maximum of 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The Redmi Note 10 has a quad-camera at the back with a 48MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 13MP.

The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and has a 5000 mAh battery. Redmi Note 10 will come with 33 W fast charger in the box as well. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front for protection, comes with rubberised and corrosion resistant ports as well as surge protection on charging. It has a 3.5mm jack, IR blaster and self cleaning speaker.

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three colours: Bronze, Blue and Black. Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three colours: Bronze, Blue and Black.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Specifications

The main difference between these two phones is the camera. While the Pro Max gets the 108MP camera setup, the Pro has the 64MP camera at the back. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max’s camera includes the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which has 9-in-1 binning for photos and claims to provide pictures which are brighter and sharper thanks to the bigger sensor size.

Other camera specifications are a new 5MP Macro sensor with 2X zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with 118 degree field of view and 2MP depth sensor. In contrast, the Redmi Note 10 Pro gets the 64MP camera, and relies on the Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. Rest of the camera specifications are the same as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Both phones sport the Evol design and come in new colours which are Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue and Dark Night. The phones have a 6.67inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and maximum of 1200 nits brightness. Both come with HDR-10 support as well for display and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification as well.

The selfie camera on both is 16MP. The phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is built on the 8 nm process technology and comes with Adreno 618 GPU. The maximum RAM offered is up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 Storage.

Battery on both is 5020 mAh and there’s a 33W charger in-box as well. The phones runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, have a 360 Ambient Light Sensor, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, rubberised and corrosion-resistant ports along with Surge protection for charging. The phones also have an IR blaster. The Redmi Note 10 Pro series also comes with stereo speakers on the front. The Redmi Note 10 Pro phones are 8.1 mm in thickness and weigh 192 grams.