Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications leaked; hint at 64MP camera, 5,050mAh battery

Xiaomi may have already started work on the Redmi Note 10 series according to leaks(image source: Bloomberg)

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be the next big device from Xiaomi’s affordable brand and new details have surfaced online, soon after the smartphone was spotted on an US FCC certification listing. The leak states the phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and will come with a 5,050mAh battery. Previously, a model number of the Redmi Note 10 Pro was shared online by several tipsters.

According to a leak from a user on XiaomiUI Telegram group, the smartphone is codenamed ‘sweet’ and will come with an IPS LCD display. The leak further states that the phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and is expected to pack a 64 quad or four camera setup with Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor. The leak states the device is expected to be powered by a 5,050 mAh battery and notes that the Indian variant will not support NFC and its codename for the unit will be ‘sweetin.

The device has also been spotted on other certification sites, which include the European Economic Commission, Singapore’s IMDA, and Malaysia’s MCMC. The leaks state the model number M2101K6G, which is now expected to be linked to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. However, some of the earlier leaks claimed the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be a 5G ready variant.

But if it does run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, then it won’t be the case because the chipset does not support 5G connectivity. We will have to wait and see what strategy Redmi takes with the Note 10 Pro series.

Last year, Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in two variants: the regular Pro had a 48MP camera setup, while the 64MP camera version was called the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed when it plans to launch the new phones, though typically these make an appearance by February-March in India, and this year too the timeline should be the same.