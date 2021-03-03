Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro launch on March 4: Price in India leaked, here’s what we know so far

The Redmi Note 10 series is one of Xiaomi’s main products for 2021, which will drive bulk of the volumes for the company. This also explains the increased interest and leaks around the upcoming Redmi phones. The latest leak claims to reveal the price of the Redmi Note 10, which would likely be the base variant in the series. Xiaomi is likely to continue with the trend of introducing a Pro and a Pro Max variant as well for the Note 10 series.

Redmi Note 10 to start at Rs 13,999?

The latest leak around the Redmi Note 10’s pricing comes from YouTuber Sistech Banna, who posted a video showing images of the retail box, which has the price listed as Rs 15,999. However, the video hints, the price might actually be Rs 13,999 given that this price might be the maximum retail price. The box shows the phone has an AMOLED display, which Xiaomi has itself confirmed. The device has a 48MP quad-camera, according to the box.

The price would be an increase if one were to compare to last year’s Redmi Note 9, which started at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB version. But it looks like this variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, which might explain the higher price. Last year, the Redmi Note 9 also had a 4GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 13,499 and 6GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 14,999. We will have to wait till tomorrow’s launch event to know how Xiaomi prices the phones.

Last year, the Redmi Note 9 Pro started at Rs 12,999 going up to Rs 15,999. The Pro Max was priced at Rs 14,999 for the base variant going up to Rs 18,999.

Redmi Note 10 series: Expected specifications

As noted above, three Redmi Note 10 phones are expected; a regular base variant, a Pro version and a Pro Max. Xiaomi has already confirmed that at least one phone will have a 108MP camera at the back, which will likely be the Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 10 series will also include an AMOLED display, though it is unclear if Xiaomi plans to extend this to all three phones in the series or whether it will be limited to the high-end. It is also not clear if the display refresh rate will be higher, though leaks have indicated that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max might sport a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. In case of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, leaks claim it will be the Snapdragon 732G, though this is not yet officially confirmed. Xiaomi has only indicate it will be the best mid-range processor from Qualcomm. The series will also get water and dust resistance rating, and it will be sold on Amazon and Mi.com.