Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India as the Poco X3 GT

The Poco X3 GT is expected to launch in India soon according to leaks. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G for India and other global markets according to various tweets by a tipster. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, for some context, has already launched in China and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

According to a screenshot shared on Twitter by tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz), we now know about the existence of various Xiaomi products including Redmi and Poco smartphones. The tipster highlights a device by the name of Poco X3 GT in the list which links to an old tweet from the tipster. The tweets also suggest that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G may launch in various global markets including Turkey and Indonesia as a Poco device.

#POCOX3GT might come soon (India? I don’t know…). I suspect what is it but will have to wait for confirmation.@MishaalRahman @aamirXDA pic.twitter.com/15dpppvKc8 — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) May 29, 2021

POCO X3 GT: Expected Specifications

If the Poco X3 GT is indeed a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G which has already launched in China, it may come with similar specs. The smartphone could pack a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The smartphone could also have support for 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, it could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone is expected to come with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The Poco X3 GT may come with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

Poco F3 GT to launch in India soon

Meanwhile, Poco is set to launch the Poco F3 GT, another Redmi device, rebranded to a Poco phone. The phone is set to launch in India in the third quarter of 2021. Country Director Anuj Sharma confirmed this via a short video. The device is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which has already launched in China.

If the Poco F3 GT is indeed a rebranded Redmi K40 smartphone for India, it will come with similar specs. The Poco F3 GT could pack a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The Poco F3 GT has been confirmed to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is a 5G chip. The smartphone is expected to ship with Android 12 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The Poco F3 GT could come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

“Locked & loaded, finger on the triggers” The next F is closer than ever. Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up pic.twitter.com/oqyskcHQBH — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) May 28, 2021

The device is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup which will be headlined by a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone could come with a 16MP front camera for all your selfie needs.

The Poco phone is expected to come with a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The smartphone could also come with an Infrared (IR) blaster. Poco is also expected to add a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Poco F3 GT could offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

It is important to note that the company has not confirmed the exact specifications of the device at this point. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.