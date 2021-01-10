Redmi Note 10 Pro spotted on BIS certification website, launch imminent

Xiaomi India seems to be set for another launch after unveiling the mid-ranger Mi 10i early in January. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has already received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and may get a launch in the first quarter of the year only. A tipster shared the information that the phone with model number M2101K6I has got the certification and set for launch late in February or early in March.

Earlier this week, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was also spotted on a US FCC certification listing. As per a leak on XiaomiUI Telegram group. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. However, the only issue with the processor is that it does not support 5G connectivity. The 5G technology is yet to be made available in India but 5G connectivity may help make it futureproof.

On the back, Xiaomi may go with another Samsung camera after getting appreciated for the 108MP camera on the Mi 10i. Redmi Note 10 Pro may come with a quad-camera setup with a primary 64MP Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor. The other three cameras can be an ultra-wide sensor, a macro camera, and a depth sensor.

On the front, the phone will have an IPS LCD display. There can be three configurations of the phone – 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB. All of this will be backed by a 5,050 mAh battery.

There is no confirmation about the budget 5G device’s launch in the country from the Chinese smartphone maker yet. The upcoming phone is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000, especially after Mi 10i starting at Rs 20,999 in the country.