Redmi Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched its latest budget smartphone; the Redmi Note 10 Lite in India. The phone is another addition to Redmi’s existing Note 10 lineup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. The device is backed by a 5,020mAh battery and comes with support for 18W fast charging. Here is everything you should know about the Redmi Note 10.

Redmi Note 10 Lite: Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Lite has a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, along with Adreno 618 GPU, and comes with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 10 Lite comes with up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset packs a quad rear camera setup with a primary 48MP camera.

Other cameras on the rear of the device include an 8MP wide-angle shooter one, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 10 Lite is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 10 Lite: Pricing and variants

Redmi Note 10 Lite will go on sale on October 2 via Mi.com and Amazon.in. The phone will be available in India at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, and Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.