scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Redmi may be next brand to drop in-box chargers, starting with Redmi Note 11 SE

The new Redmi Note 11 SE will be the first phone in India to ship without an in-box charger.

Redmi Note 11 SE, Redmi Note 11 SE charger,The Redmi Note 11 SE is a 4G phone powered by the MediaTek Helio G95. (Image Source: Redmi)

For the longest time, Redmi has manufactured a number of value-for-money smartphones in the country and yes, these phones come the power adapter and charging cable in the box. Even the company’s fast chargers are included in the box, and it is something the brand will make note of in most launch keynotes. However, with the new Redmi Note 11 SE, a phone Redmi launched rather quietly in India, it seems users will not be getting an in-box charging adapter in the package.

The official Mi.com website lists all details about the phone and under the ‘Package Contents’ section, we can see that the phone will ship only with a USB Type-C cable, a SIM ejector tool and a case, aside from some paperwork. This was first spotted by GSMArena.

Redmi Note 11 SE The package contents misses out on a charging adapter. (Image Source: mi.com)

While it isn’t the first time Xiaomi has dropped a charging adapter from the box of a phone, it is the first Redmi phone in India to come without a charging adapter in the box. The device comes with a 5,000mAH battery and 33W fast charging support, so the corresponding Xiaomi charger will set users back another Rs 999 (from mi.com). We have reached out to Xiaomi for a confirmation regarding the no charger bit in the box.

Does this lack of charger mean that Xiaomi will remove chargers entirely from the box? It would be too soon to say that, but it is interesting given Redmi is the ‘budget’ brand. Apple was the first to drop in-box chargers from their phone packages starting with the iPhone 12. Since then, brands like Samsung and even Nothing have followed suit. Samsung has removed chargers from all of its phones, including the budget ones.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Redmi Note 11 SE: All you need to know 

The Redmi Note 11 SE comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95, which means it is a 4G phone and will not support 5G networks. The device does get Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Also Read |Best mobile phones between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000

Users will get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage on the phone and for the camera, there is a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup on the back and a 13MP sensor on the front. The phone is also launching with Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on the phone along with 33W fast charging support. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB 2.0 port, NFC, 4K recording support at 30fps and a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone’s price isn’t revealed yet, but we should find that out on its first sale on August 31, 2022.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:25:45 pm
Next Story

Ludhiana: 1.03 lakh intoxicant pills procured from Uttar Pradesh recovered

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement