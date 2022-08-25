Redmi may be next brand to drop in-box chargers, starting with Redmi Note 11 SE

For the longest time, Redmi has manufactured a number of value-for-money smartphones in the country and yes, these phones come the power adapter and charging cable in the box. Even the company’s fast chargers are included in the box, and it is something the brand will make note of in most launch keynotes. However, with the new Redmi Note 11 SE, a phone Redmi launched rather quietly in India, it seems users will not be getting an in-box charging adapter in the package.

The official Mi.com website lists all details about the phone and under the ‘Package Contents’ section, we can see that the phone will ship only with a USB Type-C cable, a SIM ejector tool and a case, aside from some paperwork. This was first spotted by GSMArena.

The package contents misses out on a charging adapter. (Image Source: mi.com) The package contents misses out on a charging adapter. (Image Source: mi.com)

While it isn’t the first time Xiaomi has dropped a charging adapter from the box of a phone, it is the first Redmi phone in India to come without a charging adapter in the box. The device comes with a 5,000mAH battery and 33W fast charging support, so the corresponding Xiaomi charger will set users back another Rs 999 (from mi.com). We have reached out to Xiaomi for a confirmation regarding the no charger bit in the box.

Does this lack of charger mean that Xiaomi will remove chargers entirely from the box? It would be too soon to say that, but it is interesting given Redmi is the ‘budget’ brand. Apple was the first to drop in-box chargers from their phone packages starting with the iPhone 12. Since then, brands like Samsung and even Nothing have followed suit. Samsung has removed chargers from all of its phones, including the budget ones.

Redmi Note 11 SE: All you need to know

The Redmi Note 11 SE comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95, which means it is a 4G phone and will not support 5G networks. The device does get Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Users will get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage on the phone and for the camera, there is a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup on the back and a 13MP sensor on the front. The phone is also launching with Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on the phone along with 33W fast charging support. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB 2.0 port, NFC, 4K recording support at 30fps and a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone’s price isn’t revealed yet, but we should find that out on its first sale on August 31, 2022.