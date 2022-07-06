Redmi K50i to launch in India on July 20: Here’s what to expect

Redmi has confirmed that it will be launching a new K-series phone in India later this month on July 20. The new device is the Redmi K50i 5G. A new promotional image shared by the company suggests that the phone will sport a blue colourway and come with a triple camera setup on the back.

Other information on the Redmi K50i has not been made official yet but we’re likely to see more specifications revealed in the days leading up o the launch.

The Redmi K50i will be the first Redmi K-series phone in India since the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. While subsequent K-series phones have launched in China in the years since, these phones would often come to India as rebranded Poco devices. Some examples are the Redmi K30 which came here as the Poco X2 or the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which launched here as the Poco F3 GT.

However, the Redmi K50i is reportedly set to be based off not a K-series phone from China, but instead the brand’s Note lineup.

Redmi K50i: What to expect?

The Redmi K50i is likely to be based of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ that launched in China earlier this year, as per leaks. If this is true, we could see it launch with largely the same specifications.

This includes a 6.6-inch FHD+ 144Hz IPS LCD screen, a Dimensity 8100 chipset, a triple rear camera comprising a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro sensor and a 4400mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

We however, suggest you take this information with grain of salt for now, as even if Redmi rebrands the same phone as the K50i in India, specifications could change in the Indian variant of the device. We should know more about the Redmi K50i over the next couple of weeks.