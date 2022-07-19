Redmi K50i India launch set for July 20: What to expect and how to watch the live stream

July 19, 2022 3:00:43 pm
Redmi will be launching its K50i smartphone in India on July 20 and the launch event will kick off at 12 PM. You can watch the live event on Redmi’s official YouTube channel or through the streaming window below.
The Redmi K50i is expected to be based on the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ that launched in China earlier this year. It could come with many of the same specifications as the Redmi Note 11T Pro if that is true. These include a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor, a 6.6-inch FHD+ 144 Hz IPS LCS screen, a Dimensity 8100 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensors and 2MP macro sensor. It is also expected to come with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
Witness the shades of Extreme speed, tomorrow at 12 Noon.
Let us know the #RedmiK50i colorway you are looking forward to.
Use #LiveExtreme #RedmiK50i pic.twitter.com/MgqvSs6nC7
— Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 19, 2022
The Redmi K50i will be the first K-series phone from the brand in India since the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro launched in 2019. Some of the later phones in the series have launched in China since and these phones have also come to India, rebranded as Poco devices. For example, the Remi K30 came to India as the Poco X2 and the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched here as the Poco F3 GT.
The phone could launch with Android 12 with the company’s MIUI customer interface out-of-the-box. The Redmi K50i is expected to launch in three colourways: Stealth Black, Phantom Blue, and Quick Silver.
