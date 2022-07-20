scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Live now

Redmi K50i launch Live Updates: The Redmi K-series comes back to India

Redmi K50i launch event Live Updates: Here are live updates straight from the launch event of the new Redmi K50i smartphone.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 8:21:17 am
redmi k50i, redmi,The Redmi K50i will be the first Redmi K-series phone in India since the Redmi K20 series. (Image Source: Redmi)

Redmi is bringing back the popular K-series phones in India beginning with the new Redmi K50i. The upper-midrange phone will succeed the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro that launched in 2019 and offered one of the first value-flagships experiences.

The launch event for the new Redmi K50i goes live at 12:00pm IST and you can watch the event by clicking on the embedded link below when the launch begins.

Expected Specifications

The Redmi K50i has been officially kept under wraps, but the phone is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro (Poco X4 GT in some markets), which means we could see specifications like a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 chip, a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and a 64MP triple camera on the back.

Live Blog

Redmi K50i launch live updates: Check price, features, specifications, sale dates and other details below.

The Redmi K50i could compete against other MediaTek Dimensity 8100-powered smartphones like the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3. The phone is based on the Redmi Note 11T Pro that launched in China, and could comne with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The phone could be powered by a Dimensity 8100 chip, and come with multiple storage variants up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Other expected specifications include a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera on the back, a 16MP front camera, stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5080mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd