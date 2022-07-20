Redmi K50i launch Live Updates: The Redmi K-series comes back to India

The Redmi K50i will be the first Redmi K-series phone in India since the Redmi K20 series. (Image Source: Redmi)

Redmi is bringing back the popular K-series phones in India beginning with the new Redmi K50i. The upper-midrange phone will succeed the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro that launched in 2019 and offered one of the first value-flagships experiences.

The launch event for the new Redmi K50i goes live at 12:00pm IST and you can watch the event by clicking on the embedded link below when the launch begins.

Expected Specifications

The Redmi K50i has been officially kept under wraps, but the phone is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro (Poco X4 GT in some markets), which means we could see specifications like a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 chip, a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and a 64MP triple camera on the back.