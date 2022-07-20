Redmi K50i 5G, Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite launched in India: Check price, specifications

Redmi has launched its latest K-series phone in India, the Redmi K50i. The phone comes with flagship specifications like a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and 67W Turbo charging. Redmi also launched the new Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite in India today which is a new pair of budget TWS earphones targeted at youngsters.

Here’s all you need to know about the two products including price, features and specifications and sale dates.

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display panel with 144Hz 7-stage adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The phone is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset along with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 16MP front camera.

The phone also comes with a 5,080mAh battery and 67W fast charging support with a charger in the box. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The Redmi K50i is available in three colours – quicksilver, blue and black. It will also come with Android 12-powered MIUI 13 and get 2 years of system updates and 3 years of security updates.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite

The Redmi earbuds 3 Lite is a new pair of budget TWS earbuds by Redmi. The earbuds sport a new stem-less design that as per the brand is free from risks of it dropping from the ears when in use. The earbuds also come with Bluetooth 5.2 and the company suggests users can get 18 hours of playback in one charger (case charging included).

Other features on the buds include tap gestures for music playback control and fast charging support which gives users 100 minutes of playtime in 10 minutes of charging.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi K50i 5G is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The phones also get an early-bird offer with Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI bank cards and another Rs 2,500 exchange bonus if you exchange an old phone. The Redmi K50i 5G will go on sale from July 23.

Redmi will be selling the phone both online and offline, and if you happen to pick up the device, offline, you will be able to choose between the Rs 3000 ICICI bank discount or a complimentary Xiaomi smart speaker worth Rs 4,999.

Meanwhile the Redmi Earbuds 3 Lite are priced at Rs 1,999 but an early bird offer will price the phone at Rs 1,499 for the first 48 hours of the open sale, which will begin on July 31.